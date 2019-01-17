Dr. William Kelly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kelly, DO
Overview of Dr. William Kelly, DO
Dr. William Kelly, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Dr. Kelly and his staff, as well as all of Jefferson University, have to be, in my opinion, among the best in the world.
About Dr. William Kelly, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013905512
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hosp for Cancer & Allied Disease
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Prostate Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
219 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.