Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William King, MD
Dr. William King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center, Southern California Hospital at Culver City and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
William T Royal MD3756 Santa Rosalia Dr Ste 506, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Directions (323) 617-5409
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. King for many years but have only been his patient for 3years. He is a great doctor that cares a great deal about his patients. He takes time to listen to you and makes sure he gets back to you through a message or a personal phone call to address your concerns. He does not rush your visits with him and follows up with you to make sure you are doing ok. That is rare these days to find doctors that do not treat you like you are just a dollar sign. I do highly recommend him.
About Dr. William King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427079250
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Department Of Infectious Diseases
- Cambridge Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- California State University At Northridge
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.