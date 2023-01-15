See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. William Kuhel, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.9 (270)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Kuhel, MD

Dr. William Kuhel, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with St. Vincent's Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center|St. Vincent's Hospital &amp;amp;amp; Medical Center

Dr. Kuhel works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuhel's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 270 ratings
    Patient Ratings (270)
    5 Star
    (263)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Kuhel, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609812346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Vincent's Hospital &amp;amp;amp; Medical Center|St. Vincent's Hospital &amp;amp;amp;amp; Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kuhel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuhel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuhel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kuhel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuhel works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuhel’s profile.

    Dr. Kuhel has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    270 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.