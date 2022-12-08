Dr. William Lacost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lacost, DO
Overview of Dr. William Lacost, DO
Dr. William Lacost, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. Lacost works at
Dr. Lacost's Office Locations
Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System6900 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89086 Directions (702) 791-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Veteran Administration Plan
Had total right knee replacement surgery in 2015. Dr. Lacost met with me and my wife. He took his time to explain thoroughly everything his team and he was going to do. Everything he said was exactly what happened. Haven’t had any issues whatsoever with my knee since. Have, and will continue to, refer him to all Veterans seeking knee surgery. Extremely happy.
About Dr. William Lacost, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053558924
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Lacost has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacost.
