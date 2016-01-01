Dr. William Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD
Dr. William Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Los Angeles County Usc Medical Center1520 San Pablo St Ste 4300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Keck Medical Center of University of Southern California625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-1211
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Kerri S Parks MD Inc1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 952-9700Friday1:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Lee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
