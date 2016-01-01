Overview of Dr. William Lee, MD

Dr. William Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Lee works at USC Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA and Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.