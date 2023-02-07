Overview of Dr. William Liesman, MD

Dr. William Liesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from (University of Texas Health Science Ctr/San Antonio) and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liesman works at Urgent Orthopedic Specialists in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.