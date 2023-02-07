See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Midland, TX
Dr. William Liesman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (49)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Liesman, MD

Dr. William Liesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from (University of Texas Health Science Ctr/San Antonio) and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Liesman works at Urgent Orthopedic Specialists in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Liesman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Orthopedic Specialists
    4304 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 520-3020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Urgent Orthopedic Specialists
    4043 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 520-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2023
    He was very straight forward to my options and clearly to what decision I was making .
    Alejandra C. — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. William Liesman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144665233
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Asmi Al Sports Med
    Residency
    • John Peter Smith Hospital In Fort Worth, Tx
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital In Fort Worth, Tx
    Medical Education
    • (University of Texas Health Science Ctr/San Antonio)
