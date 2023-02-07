Dr. William Liesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Liesman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Liesman, MD
Dr. William Liesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from (University of Texas Health Science Ctr/San Antonio) and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Liesman works at
Dr. Liesman's Office Locations
-
1
Urgent Orthopedic Specialists4304 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 520-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Urgent Orthopedic Specialists4043 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 520-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liesman?
He was very straight forward to my options and clearly to what decision I was making .
About Dr. William Liesman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1144665233
Education & Certifications
- Asmi Al Sports Med
- John Peter Smith Hospital In Fort Worth, Tx
- John Peter Smith Hospital In Fort Worth, Tx
- (University of Texas Health Science Ctr/San Antonio)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liesman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liesman works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Liesman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.