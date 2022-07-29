Dr. William Litchfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Litchfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Litchfield, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Calgary School Of Medicine.
Dr. Litchfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert Endocrinology Clinical Research Center2415 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 434-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litchfield?
Very knowledgeable. Explains things very well. Easy to converse with.
About Dr. William Litchfield, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629078100
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- U Calgary
- U Calgary
- University Of Calgary School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litchfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litchfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litchfield works at
Dr. Litchfield has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litchfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Litchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litchfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.