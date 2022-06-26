Dr. William Lunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Lunt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.2940 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 635-7321Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

My prep instructions were great and easy to follow. I arrived at 6am, signed a few forms, was immediately escorted inside with my wife beside me. The technician(Lisa) was very helpful, caring and detailed in getting me ready for my procedure. She got my IV in first try and from then on it was easy. It was fast, thorough and before it Dr. Lunt was showing me what he found and sent me on my way to eat breakfast. I never ever worried that I was not being taken good care of.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417060344
- U Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Wis Hosp Clinics
- U Wis Hosp Clinics
- Creighton University School of Medicine
