Overview of Dr. William Lyndon, MD

Dr. William Lyndon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lyndon works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL, Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Homewood, AL, Jasper, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Hoover, AL, Trussville, AL and Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.