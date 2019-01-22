Dr. Maxted accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Maxted, MD
Overview
Dr. William Maxted, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
MedStar Cardiology Associates4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 100, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 809-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and thorough! Came to Dr. Maxted due to a new heart condition. After exam, sat with me and my husband to explained my condition so we had a better understanding of it. Recommended other tests to see what could be causing my condition.
About Dr. William Maxted, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1659388502
Education & Certifications
- Krannert Institute of Cardiology
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxted has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxted. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.