Dr. William McGee II, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. William McGee II, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. McGee II works at
Orthopaedic Solutions LLC10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 445, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 475-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGee repaired my shoulder after a previous orthopedic surgeon did TWO surgeries on the same shoulder and told me that there was nothing more that could be done with my shoulder. I was still in a LOT of pain, my wife’s co worker recommended McGee. He was able to determine that I had more issues that were not addressed by my previous Surgeon. These issues were a big reason for all of the pain that I still had. He performed the surgery and I am well on my way to a full recovery. You will not find a more caring, friendly, detailed, and down to earth Orthopedic surgeon, along with great Staff anywhere here in Vegas. If you have any Orthopedic issues , DO NOT look anywhere else! Call McGee
About Dr. William McGee II, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003053828
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- St James Hospital and Health Center
- St James Hospital and Health Center Olympia Fields
- Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Utah
Dr. McGee II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McGee II works at
Dr. McGee II has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee II, there are benefits to both methods.