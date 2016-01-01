Dr. William McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McKenna, MD
Dr. William McKenna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Mckenna Asthma & Allergy Clinic1713 Treasure Hills Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-9240
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164446399
- U Tenn
- Bapt Meml Hosp-U Tenn
- Texas Technical University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Hives, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenna speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
