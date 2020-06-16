See All Otolaryngologists in Beaumont, TX
Super Profile

Dr. William O'Mara, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William O'Mara, MD

Dr. William O'Mara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Dr. O'Mara works at Southeast Texas Ear Nose Throat in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Mara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Texas Ear Nose Throat
    740 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 212-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Broken Nose
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Broken Nose
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 16, 2020
    If your ever in the need for a good MD ( ENT) Dr. O’Mara is definitely the doctor you want to visit. He’s very passionate about his job and caring when it comes to his patients. He’s knowledgeable, personable and humorous. I can’t say enough good things about him, he’s the greatest.
    Catherine Collins — Jun 16, 2020
    About Dr. William O'Mara, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902871874
    Education & Certifications

    • Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    • Tulane University Med School
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William O'Mara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Mara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Mara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Mara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Mara works at Southeast Texas Ear Nose Throat in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. O'Mara’s profile.

    Dr. O'Mara has seen patients for Ear Ache, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Mara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Mara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Mara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Mara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

