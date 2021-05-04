Overview of Dr. William Papouras, MD

Dr. William Papouras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Lodi Community Hospital.



Dr. Papouras works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Lodi, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.