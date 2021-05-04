Dr. William Papouras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papouras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Papouras, MD
Overview of Dr. William Papouras, MD
Dr. William Papouras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Lodi Community Hospital.
Dr. Papouras' Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 225 Elyria St Ste 103, Lodi, OH 44254 Directions (330) 948-1222
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lodi Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Getting a colonoscipy is not a fun event but this office staff and doctor make you feel comfortable . I don't want another but they make a bad situation tolerable
About Dr. William Papouras, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1740230440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Papouras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papouras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papouras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papouras has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papouras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papouras speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Papouras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papouras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papouras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papouras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.