Dr. William Pillow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Pillow, MD

Dr. William Pillow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center - Iuka, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and Trace Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pillow works at Orthopaedic Institute in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pillow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Taylor the Imaging Center
    499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste G1, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services
  • North Mississippi Medical Center - Iuka
  • North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
  • Trace Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Great office visit. Took his time and explained things well, answering all questions. Friendly and seems to care.
    Bill Kline — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. William Pillow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659306124
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Hole Orthopaedics/Sports Injuries
    Residency
    • University Of Ms School Of Med
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Pillow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pillow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pillow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pillow works at Orthopaedic Institute in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Pillow’s profile.

    Dr. Pillow has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

