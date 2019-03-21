Overview of Dr. William Portuese, MD

Dr. William Portuese, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Portuese works at Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.