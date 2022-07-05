Dr. William Purtill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purtill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Purtill, MD
Overview of Dr. William Purtill, MD
Dr. William Purtill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Purtill's Office Locations
William Purtill, M.D. PC990 Stewart Ave Ste L32, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 466-0485
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have known This man for years, he in my eyes has done nothing but Wonderful Work, one person I Know who went under his knife was going to lose her leg because of some other doctors mistake and her outlook was not good to walk on two feet ever again well Dr. Purtill took her and opened her leg once again and after a long time in surgery she came out with hope and found in a few days she was walking again this I saw before my eyes, me personally I got what is called Gadolinium Poisoning from another doctors mistake and he gave me medications and he helped change the playing field, As of today I still have my 2 legs and yes I have problems but still am alive and I am a happy man to have known this doctor as to his skills and his ingenuity in his work and experience's, Dr. Purtill is the Best Doctor I know and never leaves his patients in the cold for any reason. God Bless Dr. Purtill and his Hands. Joseph Sadowski
About Dr. William Purtill, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Purtill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purtill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purtill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purtill has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purtill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purtill speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Purtill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purtill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purtill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purtill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.