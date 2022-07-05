Overview of Dr. William Purtill, MD

Dr. William Purtill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Purtill works at William Purtill M.D. PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.