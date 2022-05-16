Dr. William Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
New patient Great care and very knowledgeable Support staff such as ray wonderful The fellow was very helpful All really listened!!!! If pt is waiting just need to update how long the wait will be To reinforce not forgotten
About Dr. William Richardson, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245279736
Education & Certifications
- University of New Orleans
- Harvard Medical School
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
