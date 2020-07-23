Overview of Dr. William Rosenberg, MD

Dr. William Rosenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Center for the Relief of Pain in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.