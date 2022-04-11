Dr. William Sawchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sawchuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sawchuk, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Central Michigan University.
Dr. Sawchuk works at
Locations
William Sawchuk MD & Gayle Masri-fridling MD Ltd.8320 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 303, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 532-7211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been treated by Dr. Sawchuk for well over 20 years. My wife was having some serious skin issues, which other doctors had not diagnosed. Dr. Sawchuk did a biopsy and determined that my wife had Sarcoidosis. As result, we went to National Jewish Medical Center in Denver every three months for several years while Dr. Sawchuk continued to treat her. At National Jewish, we found out that her lungs were also affected by the Sarcoid. Eventually, she was in remission and is now treated by Dr. Sawchuk and at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Sawchuk also treats me regularly with full body exams every six months and for other issues as they arise. My wife and I have complete trust in him and he has taken excellent care of both of us.
About Dr. William Sawchuk, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Michigan University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawchuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawchuk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawchuk has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawchuk.
