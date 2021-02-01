Dr. William Schickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schickler, MD
Overview of Dr. William Schickler, MD
Dr. William Schickler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Schickler works at
Dr. Schickler's Office Locations
Vascular Specialists of Delaware P.A.1 Centurian Dr Ste 307, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 543-8100
Christiana Care Vascular Specs4765 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1E20, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 733-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent for the past 20 years. Outstanding knowledge, skill, judgement, attention to detail & caring all with a rye sense of humor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William Schickler, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1740292176
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp
- Georgetown University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schickler has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schickler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.