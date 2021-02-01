See All Vascular Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. William Schickler, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Newark, DE
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Schickler, MD

Dr. William Schickler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Schickler works at Vascular Specialists of Delaware P.A. in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schickler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Specialists of Delaware P.A.
    1 Centurian Dr Ste 307, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 543-8100
  2. 2
    Christiana Care Vascular Specs
    4765 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1E20, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 733-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. William Schickler, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740292176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincents Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Schickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schickler works at Vascular Specialists of Delaware P.A. in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Schickler’s profile.

    Dr. Schickler has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schickler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

