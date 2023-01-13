Overview of Dr. William Segal, MD

Dr. William Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Segal works at Georgia Eye Physicians/Surgeons in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.