Overview

Dr. William Shin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Shin works at St Francis Hospital Of Arrhythmia Center in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.