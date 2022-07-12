Dr. William Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Shin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6646Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Shin was kind and caring!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University
Dr. Shin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.