Dr. William Sikov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sikov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Sikov, MD
Dr. William Sikov, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Sikov works at
Dr. Sikov's Office Locations
-
1
Care New England Health System101 Dudley St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikov?
Dr SIkov treated me in 2007. He was absolutely professional and caring. Anyone he treats, are very lucky to have him as a doctor.
About Dr. William Sikov, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1811916661
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikov accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikov works at
Dr. Sikov speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.