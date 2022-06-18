Overview

Dr. William Slater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Martha's Vineyard Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Slater works at NYU Langone Cardiology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.