Overview of Dr. William Smith Jr, MD

Dr. William Smith Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Lincoln Urgent Care Center Inc. in Lincoln, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.