Dr. William Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smith Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Smith Jr, MD
Dr. William Smith Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Dr. Smith Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Lincoln Urgent Care Center Inc.2 Wake Robin Rd Unit 106, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 333-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith Jr?
Dr Smith took time to really listen to me and made me feel like he was truly interested in helping me. He is the one of the best Drs I have ever seen.
About Dr. William Smith Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
- 1619988318
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Dr. Smith Jr speaks French and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.