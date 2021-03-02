See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lincoln, RI
Dr. William Smith Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Smith Jr, MD

Dr. William Smith Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Smith Jr works at Lincoln Urgent Care Center Inc. in Lincoln, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lincoln Urgent Care Center Inc.
    2 Wake Robin Rd Unit 106, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 333-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nicole S — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. William Smith Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1619988318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith Jr works at Lincoln Urgent Care Center Inc. in Lincoln, RI. View the full address on Dr. Smith Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.