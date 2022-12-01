Dr. William Steele III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Steele III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Steele III, MD
Dr. William Steele III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Dr. Steele III works at
Dr. Steele III's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Group Of Texas8731 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 903-2917
Neurosurgical Group of Texas6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3992Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Let me begin by saying that I can be slightly critical of doctors. However, Dr. Steele is one of those rare doctors who makes you think you are his only patient when he is with you. He has the ability to establish a wonderful doctor/patient comfort zone. Seldom have I encountered a more pleasant and approachable doctor. He listened very patiently and answered all of my questions with additional information if needed. I went from not being able to walk or lift my legs to starting a wonderful recovery after six weeks. He is highly trained and skilled and I am just thankful that he was my surgeon. October, 2022, Darlene D.
About Dr. William Steele III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
- Houston Methodist Hospital, Neurosurgery
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Dr. Steele III speaks Spanish.
