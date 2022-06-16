Dr. William Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stewart, MD
Overview of Dr. William Stewart, MD
Dr. William Stewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
-
1
North Loop1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 558-8732
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
My experience with surgery was awesome! The nurses were super friendly. Procedure itself went super fast, painless and no discomfort. Thank you everybody special the main person who made me see better Dr. Stewart! I would really and I mean really recommend Dr. Stewart and his staff to family and friends.
About Dr. William Stewart, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497740161
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stewart speaks Spanish.
471 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.