Dr. William Sturgill III, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Sturgill III, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Sturgill III works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient
    175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Sep 16, 2016
    Very professional, friendly and takes time to explain conditions and procedures.
    Ed in Winston-SAlem, NC — Sep 16, 2016
    About Dr. William Sturgill III, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548231772
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

