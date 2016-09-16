Overview

Dr. William Sturgill III, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Sturgill III works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.