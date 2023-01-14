Overview of Dr. William Tankersley, MD

Dr. William Tankersley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Tankersley works at Optim Healthcare in Reidsville, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.