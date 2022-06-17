Overview of Dr. William Thomas, DO

Dr. William Thomas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine



Dr. Thomas works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 6 Hickok St. in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.