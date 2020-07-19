Dr. William Tremaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tremaine, MD
Overview
Dr. William Tremaine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - GI200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 923-2672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tremaine was very friendly and professional. He took the time to listen to my problems and did the necessary tests to determine what to do next. He lined me up with a terrific surgeon who took care of my problem. When I had any questions he would always get back to me promptly. I was very fortunate to have such a great doctor and would not hesitate to highly recommend him to anyone who has a GI problem. Thank you Dr. Tremaine!
About Dr. William Tremaine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831176841
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
