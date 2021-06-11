See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD

Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Van Wyk Jr works at VAN WYK WILLIAM MD OFFICE in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Wyk Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William J. Van Wyk M.d. P.A.
    803 W Terrell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-3113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 11, 2021
    I can not say enough good things about Dr. Wyk, and all of the staff that surrounds him. I truly think I found one of the greatest gems in Fort Worth, and without a doubt had one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at a medical establishment visiting his office. Dr. Wyk is one of the kindest, most gentle and intelligent doctors I’ve ever met, and he treated me with so much care and compassion. His office staff was incredibly friendly and got me an appointment in record time, and he was able to turn a procedure I had previously feared into such a comfortable and enjoyable experience. I can confidently say that he is the best at what he does and I could not give a higher recommendation for a surgeon of his kind. I would give 1000 stars if I could!
    Kyla Dell — Jun 11, 2021
    Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD
    About Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558361915
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Van Wyk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Wyk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Wyk Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Wyk Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Wyk Jr works at VAN WYK WILLIAM MD OFFICE in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Van Wyk Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Van Wyk Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Wyk Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Wyk Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Wyk Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Wyk Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Wyk Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

