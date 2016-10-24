Overview

Dr. William Wallace, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, Candler Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.