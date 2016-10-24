Dr. William Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wallace, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, Candler Hospital, Evans Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler County Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallace was extremely thorough. He reviewed my test/, answered all of my questions, and made a plan for getting me better.
About Dr. William Wallace, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
