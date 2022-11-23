Dr. William Whiteside, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteside is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Whiteside, MD
Overview of Dr. William Whiteside, MD
Dr. William Whiteside, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Whiteside's Office Locations
Tidelands Health Orthopedics at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 105, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had chronic ankle instability after years of dancing. Dr. Whiteside performed a brostrom procedure on my right ankle and I am only 4 weeks post op but I feel amazing. My ankle is healing great. Dr. Whiteside is very knowledgeable, trustworthy, kind, and attentive. I highly recommend him! I owe you a reiki session for all your amazing care! Thank you!
About Dr. William Whiteside, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1780694588
Education & Certifications
- The Andrews Institute
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- MUSC
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiteside has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiteside accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiteside has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteside. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteside.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteside, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteside appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.