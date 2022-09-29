Overview of Dr. William Woodall III, MD

Dr. William Woodall III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Woodall III works at Birmingham Neurosurgery & Spine Group PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.