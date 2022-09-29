Dr. William Woodall III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodall III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Woodall III, MD
Overview of Dr. William Woodall III, MD
Dr. William Woodall III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Woodall III's Office Locations
Birmingham Neurosurgery & Spine Group PC806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 450, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 986-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw his nurse practitioner (Kathy) yesterday, am looking forward to getting some help for my back pain. I saw him years ago and he was wonderful then, so he can only get better! I would recommend this office staff and doctor to anyone who needs a Great neurosurgeon!
About Dr. William Woodall III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Woodall III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodall III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodall III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodall III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodall III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodall III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodall III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodall III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodall III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.