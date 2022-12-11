Dr. William Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Yang, MD
Dr. William Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Consultants Medical Group18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 202, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 349-1262Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Yang was the consulting nephrologist when I was hospitalized at Northridge. I was concerned about my Stage 3b Chronic Kidney Disease. My GFRs were running below 30. He tried different IV solutions until he found one that raised my GFR above 60 (which is normal), and lowered my creatinine to Within Normal Limits. I have never had a nephrologist “fix” my CKD before. Plus, he was a great guy who took time to explain things to me.
About Dr. William Yang, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1609005479
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University Southern CA
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.