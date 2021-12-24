Overview of Dr. Wonsock Shin, MD

Dr. Wonsock Shin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Shin works at Maple Medical Group in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Dyslipidemia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.