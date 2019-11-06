Dr. Wood Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wood Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wood Gibbs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Locations
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc3100 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor.......excellent communication.......
About Dr. Wood Gibbs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.