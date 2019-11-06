Overview

Dr. Wood Gibbs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC.



Dr. Gibbs works at East Carolina Anesthesia Assocs in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.