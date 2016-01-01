Overview

Dr. Wynn Kao, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Kao works at Advocate Bromenn Outpatient Center in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Columbia, MD, Pontiac, IL, Eureka, IL and Peru, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.