Dr. Wynn Kao, MD
Overview
Dr. Wynn Kao, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Locations
Advocate Bromenn Outpatient Center3024 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 451-3376
Wynn Kao Dermatology LLC10705 Charter Dr Ste 330, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-1287
Osf Saint James - Urology Clinic2500 W Reynolds St Ste 210, Pontiac, IL 61764 Directions (309) 451-3376
Carle Eureka Family Medicine - Eurkea105 S Major St, Eureka, IL 61530 Directions (309) 451-3021
- 5 920 West St Ste 212, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 842-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wynn Kao, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790996890
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kao speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
