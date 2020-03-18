Dr. Xiao Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiao Su, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiao Su, MD
Dr. Xiao Su, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Su's Office Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Oncology / Hematology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 289-2717
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr SU is a terrific person as well as doctor. He always was confident in my chemo and my ability to recover my health which he did. Dr su was very caring and always took the time to answer mine and my my family questions very patient MD which is usually hard to find. THANK YOU DR SU and my god bless
About Dr. Xiao Su, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1659505774
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.