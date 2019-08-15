Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from West China University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dai works at
Locations
HCA Florida Advanced Women's OBGYN - West Palm Beach603 Village Blvd Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 489-5728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Advanced Women's OB/GYN12953 Palms West Dr Ste 101, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 489-5724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vita Health
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
fast and informative very nice
About Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1407901028
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Hospital|Mount Sinai Medical Center &amp;amp; Miami Heart Institute
- West China University of Medical Sciences
