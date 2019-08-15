See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (77)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from West China University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dai works at HCA Florida Advanced Women's OBGYN - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Advanced Women's OBGYN - West Palm Beach
    603 Village Blvd Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 489-5728
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Advanced Women's OB/GYN
    12953 Palms West Dr Ste 101, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 489-5724
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vita Health
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1407901028
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University Hospital|Mount Sinai Medical Center &amp;amp;amp; Miami Heart Institute
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • West China University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xiaorong Dai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dai has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dai speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

