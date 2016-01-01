Dr. Xiaotuan Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaotuan Zhao, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiaotuan Zhao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Zhao works at
Locations
Killeen Digestive Disease Consultants PA2301 Clear Creek Rd Ste 102, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 519-8490
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 606-8718Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xiaotuan Zhao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285619205
Education & Certifications
- NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhao speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.