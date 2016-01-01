Dr. Xin Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xin Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Xin Li, MD
Dr. Xin Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincents Medical Center Department of Cardiology355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-2420
-
2
Walgreens1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 818-1161
-
3
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xin Li, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023206943
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Li works at
