Dr. Xin Liu, DO

Sports Medicine
4.6 (135)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Xin Liu, DO

Dr. Xin Liu, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at Advanced Orthopedics Sports Medical in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics Sports Medical
    7195 Advanced Way # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 401-4223
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson
    2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 401-5023
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Injuries

Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Xin Liu, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831205269
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Knee &amp;amp; Shoulder Institute
    Residency
    • Mount Clemens General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xin Liu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

