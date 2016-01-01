Overview of Dr. Xin Yu, MD

Dr. Xin Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.