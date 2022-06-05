Dr. Xunzhang Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xunzhang Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xunzhang Wang, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Cedars-sinai127 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-6679
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang was a lifesaver. I had two previous cardiac ablations by two other electrophysiologists at other hospitals that were unsuccessful . The cardiac ablation that Dr. Wang did was successful. It has been four years that I have been well since he did the ablation. I can never thank him enough. My life has been so much better.
About Dr. Xunzhang Wang, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.