Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They graduated from Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Abrakhimov works at Elite Pain and Sports Medicine in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Pain and Sports Medicine
    6260 99th St Ste 27, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 200-8846
  2. 2
    New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens Departm
    5645 Main St Fl 3, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-1080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Acute Postoperative Pain
Back Pain
Bone Disorders

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2022
    I was in great pain in my back and lower back!Pain unbearable!So when I first went to Dr.Abrakhimov,step by step he explained what my problem was and wha5 I needed to do! I followed his advice and after 6 weeks ,I was up again ,walking jumping doing all my chores! Patients don’t know how to handle the problem and each person has a different issue!After explaining to me exactly and simple for me to understand,we started the therapies!For me besides becoming a new person ,forgetting the endless pain I would absolutely recommend Dr.Abrakhimov who ever has a body problem! Very polite ,staff excellent and when you find a great doctor who is a great person,you get positive thoughts and your health physical and mentally back! Thank you Dr.Abrakhimov!
    Virginia Antzoulis — Mar 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD
    About Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144457698
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Down State Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Downstate Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis Biomedical School Of Education
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrakhimov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrakhimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrakhimov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrakhimov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrakhimov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrakhimov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

