Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They graduated from Downstate Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Elite Pain and Sports Medicine6260 99th St Ste 27, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 200-8846
New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens Departm5645 Main St Fl 3, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was in great pain in my back and lower back!Pain unbearable!So when I first went to Dr.Abrakhimov,step by step he explained what my problem was and wha5 I needed to do! I followed his advice and after 6 weeks ,I was up again ,walking jumping doing all my chores! Patients don’t know how to handle the problem and each person has a different issue!After explaining to me exactly and simple for me to understand,we started the therapies!For me besides becoming a new person ,forgetting the endless pain I would absolutely recommend Dr.Abrakhimov who ever has a body problem! Very polite ,staff excellent and when you find a great doctor who is a great person,you get positive thoughts and your health physical and mentally back! Thank you Dr.Abrakhimov!
About Dr. Yakub Abrakhimov, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1144457698
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Down State Med Ctr
- Downstate Coll Med
- Sophie Davis Biomedical School Of Education
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
