Overview of Dr. Yamileth Cleghorn-Nicolau, MD

Dr. Yamileth Cleghorn-Nicolau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Cleghorn-Nicolau works at Texas Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, P.A. in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.