Dr. Yan Hou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yan Hou, MD
Dr. Yan Hou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Hou works at
Dr. Hou's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave # LL2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hou is deeply informed and compassionate. She carefully and generously explains and works with me to understand my condition and its implications. A skeptical person by nature, I am totally confident that she is providing me with the best care.
About Dr. Yan Hou, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin
- 1477930451
Education & Certifications
- Peking Union Medical College
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hou speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
